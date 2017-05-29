Greenville crossfit gym to hold a workout for Memorial Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some honor Memorial Day by cooking and reflecting on those who lost their lives fighting for our county.

One local gym is taking the fitness approach to honor our heroes.

The ‘Memorial Day Challenge’ or ‘Murph Challenge’ started a decade ago to honor the fallen hero Michael Patrick Murphy who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

It consists of a one mile run, 100 pull-ups 200 push-ups, 300 hundred squats and another one mile run; If you don’t think it’s hard enough you have the option of adding a 20 pound vest while doing the challenge.

9 On Your Side spoke to a local Veteran who is helping to put on the event and he said it provides an opportunity to reflect on how good you have it.

“It’s just a way to honor fallen heroes and kind of put into perspective even though it is a really tough workout that we don’t have as tough as we like to think,” said Colin Barnett, event sponsor and CrossFit coach

The event is open to everyone, so if you’re interested come to Tier One Fitness with doors opening at 9 and the event taking place at 10.