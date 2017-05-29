Greenville community pays respects to fallen heroes at Town Common

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In Greenville, the Town Common filled with people paying their respects to fallen heroes.

Memorial wreaths were laid at the Town Common’s memorial by auxiliary members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans Association and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“It’s the veterans; it’s the ones that have gone before us that can’t be forgotten, ever,” said Felicea Catapano, who attended the event. “No matter what, they should never be forgotten. We are here because of them.”

New American flags were also placed at the grave sites of service members across Greenville and Pitt County.

Town Common ceremony

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s