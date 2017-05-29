Greenville community pays respects to fallen heroes at Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In Greenville, the Town Common filled with people paying their respects to fallen heroes.

Memorial wreaths were laid at the Town Common’s memorial by auxiliary members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans Association and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“It’s the veterans; it’s the ones that have gone before us that can’t be forgotten, ever,” said Felicea Catapano, who attended the event. “No matter what, they should never be forgotten. We are here because of them.”

New American flags were also placed at the grave sites of service members across Greenville and Pitt County.

