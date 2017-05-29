First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible this evening and tonight

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for this evening and into tonight as unsettled weather remains in the area.

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly clear with warm and humid conditions with temperatures in the 60s & 70s. Winds are light and there are some areas of patchy fog north of highway 64.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny for most of the day with highs climbing to either side of 90. Showers and storms possible for the late afternoon into the evening and prime time, lasting through the overnight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Unsettled weather is the case for most of next week as a stationary front remains near North Carolina.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

