First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible this evening and tonight

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for this evening and into tonight as unsettled weather remains in the area.

THIS MORNING: Partly to mostly clear with warm and humid conditions with temperatures in the 60s & 70s. Winds are light and there are some areas of patchy fog north of highway 64.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny for most of the day with highs climbing to either side of 90. Showers and storms possible for the late afternoon into the evening and prime time, lasting through the overnight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Unsettled weather is the case for most of next week as a stationary front remains near North Carolina.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 70 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 50% 71 ° F precip: 80% 71 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 50% 71 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 50% 80 ° F precip: 50% 81 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 50% 85 ° F precip: 30% 85 ° F precip: 30% 84 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 30% 81 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 40% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast