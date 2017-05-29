Enfield PD K9 finds gun in woods, belonging to felon

ENFIELD, NC-(WNCT)- Enfield Police Department officers responded to the area of Freedom Street in reference to an armed man pointing a gun at people on Saturday night around 8:00.

After speaking with a victim, officers located Carlton Bullock in the area and detained him to investigating the matter further.

After a brief period of time K9 Lucky was able to find Bullock’s alleged firearm hidden in the woods after witnesses say he ran in there.

Bullock is now facing multiple charges including, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.