Communities across eastern North Carolina observe Memorial Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across eastern North Carolina are honoring Memorial Day Monday. See below for a number of events going on across the area.

In Havelock, 4th Degree members of the Knights of Columbus, Angelo Battista Assembly #2894 will host their annual Memorial Day service beginning at 9 a.m. at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center, 201 Tourist Center Drive.

The guest speaker is Commanding General of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Brigadier Gen Matthew G. Glavy. Accompanying him will be 2d Marine Aircraft Wing Sergeant Major, Sgt. Major Howard Kreamer.

Sir Knight Scott Shermeyer, a US Marine Corps Veteran, serving as Faithful Navigator, will lead the ceremony, which includes presentation of the colors, the National Anthem, a history of the additions of the words “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance, a POW/MIA tribute, ship’s bell toll, Taps and wreath laying.

Sir Knight Larry Tarnowski, a US Navy veteran, will serve as the Color Corps Commander in full regalia.

Pamlico County will be observing Memorial Day at the county Courthouse in Bayboro at 10 a.m.

The Pamlico County Veterans Council and the Disabled American Veterans will honor those who have given all in defense of our country and our local veterans who have passed away this year.

The guest speaker will be Senator Norman W. Sanderson.

In New Bern, veterans and the local community are invited to attend the Memorial Day Ceremony at the New Bern National Cemetery, located at 1711 National Avenue, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm.

In preparation for Memorial Day the New Bern National Cemetery will be decorated with miniature American Flags placed by local Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts of the New Bern Enchanting Waters and the Young Marines.

Following a brief program, all present are welcome to assist placing the flag next to the grave sites. Additionally, on Memorial Day, the pavement boundaries will be decorated with 35 veteran and community wreaths and embellished with American, State and Military flags all snapping and cracking in the wind.

The keynote speaker for Memorial Day 2017 is Rev. Doc, Avery C. Brown, United States Navy, Chaplain, (Ret.) additionally; there will be several city and county dignitaries. Featured in the ceremony will be a color guard and ceremonial rifle detail from Cherry Point Air Station, the Havelock Community Band playing patriotic music and Sam Lewis singing our National Anthem. Rev. Malcom Roberts III, Chaplain, Untied States Army, (Ret.) will deliver the invocation and benediction. Rev. Steve Simpson will perform Amazing Grace on bagpipe and Altesina Kutulewski and Barbra Chance will together sound Taps with echo.

The Pitt County Veterans Council Memorial Day Service is being held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

In Jacksonville, Beirut Memorial Chapter 642, Military Order of the Purple Heart will be conducting a Memorial Day Ceremony at the NC State Veterans Cemetery located just outside Camp Johnson on Hwy 24.

The ceremony will start at 11:00 a.m. with the raising of the flags. The guest speaker will be Cpt. James L. Hancock, USN, the commanding officer of the Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune.

Laying of a memorial wreath, reading of the names of veterans who have passed since last year’s ceremony, firing of a 21 gun salute, and Taps are included in the program.

Aboard Camp Lejeune, accordance with U.S. Naval Regulations, a 21-minute gun salute will be rendered by Battery G, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment at noon in observance of Memorial Day. During this salute, the flag is flown at half-mast, and the guns are discharged at one-minute intervals. A brief ceremony will be conducted in front of John A. Lejeune Hall just prior to the 21-minute gun salute. The ceremony is open to all authorized personnel and their guests.