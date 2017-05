JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune hosted a 21-minute gun salute at noon Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

The salute was rendered by Battery G, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment.

During the salute, the flag was thrown at half-mast and guns were discharged at one-minute intervals.

A brief ceremony was conducted in front of John A. Lejeune Hall prior to the 21-minute gun salute.

The ceremony was open to all personnel with base access and their guests.