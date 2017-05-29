99-year-old veteran from Kinston reflects on Memorial Day

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One Kinston veteran of World War II is spending his day reflecting on those he lost and his time in the service.

Isaac Pope was born on December 17, 1917, almost 100 years ago.

He said times have changed greatly in the military and in the states, but one thing he never wants to change is the meaning behind the day.

Survived by numerous family members, Pope is the last child of 12.

He volunteered to fight in World War II, and he said he still thinks about it the friends he saw blown away right in front of him.

Pope said he feels younger generations don’t understand the meaning of Memorial Day like they should.

But when they finally learn, many things will change.

“If we learned how to treat one another — it’s just that simple — if people learned that then the wars would go away automatically,” said Pope.

Pope fought for his country while segregation was still going on, even in the military itself.

Pope said regardless of skin color, discrimination went out the window when he stepped on the battlefield.

Pope said while people should enjoy the day off, they should never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s