99-year-old veteran from Kinston reflects on Memorial Day

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One Kinston veteran of World War II is spending his day reflecting on those he lost and his time in the service.

Isaac Pope was born on December 17, 1917, almost 100 years ago.

He said times have changed greatly in the military and in the states, but one thing he never wants to change is the meaning behind the day.

Survived by numerous family members, Pope is the last child of 12.

He volunteered to fight in World War II, and he said he still thinks about it the friends he saw blown away right in front of him.

Pope said he feels younger generations don’t understand the meaning of Memorial Day like they should.

But when they finally learn, many things will change.

“If we learned how to treat one another — it’s just that simple — if people learned that then the wars would go away automatically,” said Pope.

Pope fought for his country while segregation was still going on, even in the military itself.

Pope said regardless of skin color, discrimination went out the window when he stepped on the battlefield.

Pope said while people should enjoy the day off, they should never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.