OXFORD, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters found four bodies inside a home in North Carolina after putting out a fire.

The Oxford Fire Department told media outlets they went to the home around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities have not said how the people died or released their names or ages. Their bodies have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.

Fire officials say they are still investigating the cause of the blaze.