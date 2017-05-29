18-year-old shot in Goldsboro early Sunday morning dies

By Published: Updated:

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) — An 18-year-old man shot in Goldsboro early Sunday morning had died.

Desconte Bryant, of Goldsboro, was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound and then transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where police said he succumbed to his injuries.

Goldsboro police are handling the death as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Hollowell Street at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday where they found Bryant on the front porch, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are looking for the person or persons responsible. No suspects are in custody. If you have any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s