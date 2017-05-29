18-year-old shot in Goldsboro early Sunday morning dies

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) — An 18-year-old man shot in Goldsboro early Sunday morning had died.

Desconte Bryant, of Goldsboro, was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound and then transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where police said he succumbed to his injuries.

Goldsboro police are handling the death as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Hollowell Street at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday where they found Bryant on the front porch, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are looking for the person or persons responsible. No suspects are in custody. If you have any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.