Week in review: Terrorism, crime and severe weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here are some of the top headlines from the past week.

At least 22 people are dead after a suicide bomber detonated his bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Many of the victims were children. Dozens of others were injured.

Police say 22-year-old Salman Abedi is responsible for the attack. Since then, numerous other arrests have been made in a terrorism round-up in the city.

In the East, three people were arrested in connection to an Ayden home-invasion that ended in a deputy involved shooting.

“He had an encounter with him at that time and a firearm was presented in a threatening manner to the deputy. He was wrestled to the ground and the gun was displayed again, and shots were fired,” said Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks.

Antwon Anderson, Scott Ellis, and Depredion Melton have now been charged.

The incident brings up the dangers first responders face when arriving on scene. That’s why DSM Dyneema in Greenville launched a nationwide campaign to get all first responders, including fire and EMS, protective vest.

“We see weapons a lot. A lot,” said Shane Grier with Chocowinity EMS.

Severe weather wrecked havoc on North Carolina. Autryville in Sampson County was one area hard hit. Homes and the fire department were leveled there.