Town rocked by 2016 flood helps town destroyed by tornado

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (AP) — One North Carolina town that has known its share of tragedy from the weather is sending a firetruck to another North Carolina town shaken by Mother Nature.

Princeville sent a fire engine to Autryville after the Sampson County town lost three firetrucks in a tornado Tuesday.

Princeville lost a fire station last fall after heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew sent the Tar River way over its banks.

Princeville Fire Chief James Powell says he didn’t have to think twice before helping Autryville because his department received so much help in 2016.

Autryville Fire Chief Andrew Hawkins says they have received help from all corners of North Carolina and a loaner truck from a station in Virginia and South Carolina.

Several firefighters hid under the trucks to survive Tuesday’s tornado.