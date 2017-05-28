Thousands turn out for Lincoln City 10th annual reunion

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Thousands of people are coming together Sunday to remember a community destroyed by Hurricane Floyd back in 1999.

One of the hardest hit communities by Floyd was Lincoln City in Kinston.

Those residents are using their loss, as a way to stay connected with one another.

Thousands who previously lived in that west Kinston community are coming together for their 10th annual reunion.

It’s been years since they were all flooded out by Floyd.

And last year’s flooding by Matthew brought back harsh memories.

Organizers said the goal is to remind each other that they are all like family, and in this together.

“We know how to come together in spite of the odds and it is so important to us that we as a people continue to learn to come together because this is all we knew,” said Lincoln City Reunion Steering Committee Chairwoman Eartha Mumford.

Mumford said they served food and fun and have local entertainment.

 

