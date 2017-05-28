Seven people injured in crash that shuts down portion of U.S. 64

By Published:

TYRRELL COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – Seven people were injured in a car crash on U.S. 64 East near the Alligator River Bridge just before 10:30am Sunday morning.

The NC Highway Patrol said a gray Dodge pickup truck was traveling on U.S. 64 East, when it failed to reduce speed as traffic slowed due to emergency equipment. It hit a Chevrolet SUV at an estimated 55-60 mph.

Four people inside the pickup truck and three people inside the SUV were transported to the Outer Banks Hospital. The six adults and one child are in stable condition.

A third car sustained minor damage due to debris, but no one inside that car was injured.

Both lanes of U.S. 64 were shut down, about a half mile west of the Alligator River Bridge, for about two hours.

The crash is still under investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.

