Pitt opens NJCAA Division II World Series with 8-6 win over Hinds

By Published:

ENID, OK (WNCT) – Pitt Community College built a big lead and then held off the comeback bid of Hinds in an 8-6 opening round win at the NJCAA Division II World Series on Saturday night.

Pitt led 7-0 but then gave up three runs in the 8th and three in the ninth before closing things out.

The Bulldogs won their 17th straight game. Shelton Perkins picked up the win, scattering nine hits in 7seven innings on the mound. He struck out eight batters and gave up just three runs.

Pitt is off on this Sunday and will play again at 5pm on Monday against the winner of the game between Parkland and UConn Avery Point.

Here is a link to watch the game on NJCAA TV—-http://www.njcaatv.com/landing/index

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s