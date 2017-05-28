Pitt opens NJCAA Division II World Series with 8-6 win over Hinds

ENID, OK (WNCT) – Pitt Community College built a big lead and then held off the comeback bid of Hinds in an 8-6 opening round win at the NJCAA Division II World Series on Saturday night.

Pitt led 7-0 but then gave up three runs in the 8th and three in the ninth before closing things out.

The Bulldogs won their 17th straight game. Shelton Perkins picked up the win, scattering nine hits in 7seven innings on the mound. He struck out eight batters and gave up just three runs.

Pitt is off on this Sunday and will play again at 5pm on Monday against the winner of the game between Parkland and UConn Avery Point.

Here is a link to watch the game on NJCAA TV—-http://www.njcaatv.com/landing/index