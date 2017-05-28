Greenville residents take advantage of warm weather at local Splashpoint

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Those looking for a place to cool off this summer in Greenville, can now head over to Splashpoint.

Dozens of families put on their wet suits and headed over to Dream Park this weekend to have some fun.

Many said this is the time of year when children can get into bad habits.

They said having this outlet will keep them out of trouble.

Ralph Whitaker is out with his daughter and grandchildren. He said he is a big kid too and this is an important lesson for children.

“It’s very nice and you need a place like this to really enjoy it for the kids’ sake,” said Whitaker. “I was a kid once I enjoy the water too as much as they do and they enjoy me being there.”

The splash park is opens Monday through Saturday at 12 and at one on Sunday.

