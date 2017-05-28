GPD investigating Saturday night shooting that injured one person

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the intersection of Nash and 3rd Street just before 10pm Saturday for reports of shots fired.

They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso. The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said the victim and suspect are acquaintances and had an apparent altercation before the shooting. The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody.

GPD said there is no ongoing threat to the public.