First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days continue through Monday as more severe storms possible

SUMMARY: A cold front will bring several waves of strong to severe storms through the Memorial Day holiday. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Sunday and Monday. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered storms, some severe early. Lows will be around 70.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Hot and humid with storms, some severe, developing in the afternoon. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs in the low 90’s inland, mid 80’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: Unsettled weather will remain for most of next week as a cold front stalls over the area and several waves of energy bring stormy weather.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
30%
2pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
60%
8pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
72° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
82° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
85° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
89° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
74° F
precip:
40%
1am
Tue
73° F
precip:
40%
2am
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
72° F
precip:
30%
4am
Tue
71° F
precip:
40%
5am
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
71° F
precip:
50%
