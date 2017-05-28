First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days continue through Monday as more severe storms possible

SUMMARY: A cold front will bring several waves of strong to severe storms through the Memorial Day holiday. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Sunday and Monday. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered storms, some severe early. Lows will be around 70.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Hot and humid with storms, some severe, developing in the afternoon. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs in the low 90’s inland, mid 80’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: Unsettled weather will remain for most of next week as a cold front stalls over the area and several waves of energy bring stormy weather.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 30% 87 ° F precip: 40% 87 ° F precip: 50% 87 ° F precip: 60% 87 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 60% 81 ° F precip: 60% 80 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 30% 71 ° F precip: 40% 71 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 50% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast