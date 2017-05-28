18 year old shot in Goldsboro Sunday morning

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – Goldsboro Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Hollowell Street at approximately 1:00am. They found 18 year old Desconte Bryant on the front porch, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Bryant was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and then transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are looking for the person or persons responsible. No suspects are in custody. If you have any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.