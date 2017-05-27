Warrants issued for 2 men in North Carolina man’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police have issued warrants for two men in the death of an Uber driver whose body was found five days after he was reported missing in North Carolina.

Local media outlets reported Friday that warrants were issued in Mecklenburg County for 24-year-old Diontray Divan Adams and 20-year-old James Aaron Stevens. They’re charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The two have been in custody in Maryland since their arrest there on Monday, when they were found in a vehicle belonging to Mario Johnis Medina-Chevez.

Investigators found that a credit card belonging to Medina-Chevez was used in Maryland. The day before, Maryland Transportation Authority police located Medina-Chevez’s SUV with four people inside.

Family members reported Medina-Chevez missing after he went to work Saturday and didn’t return home.