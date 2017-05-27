Remembering the meaning of Memorial Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As millions embark on trips to the pool and beach, and others fire up the grills to celebrate Memorial Day, some are using the holiday weekend for reflection.

Some spent Saturday morning at Greenville’s Town Common, one of the many locations across the East where you can find a memorial dedicated to the men and women who served the country.

Cailey Morgan said all too often, the true meaning of Memorial Day is lost in the shuffle. She said she likes to use the time to not only reflect, but also educate her son about the price of freedom.

She also said there is no way to thank the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. She said at these times, she also thinks about their families.

“They sacrifice just as much as the soldiers do,” Morgan said. “They lost a dear loved one, and there’s really no way to recover from that.”

She hopes everyone can remember the true meaning of Memorial Day this weekend.