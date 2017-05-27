Pitt opens JUCO World Series play tonight

ENID, OK (WNCT) – Pitt Community College opens play tonight in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series against Hind Community College of Mississippi.

Pitt is the 3rd overall seed while Hind is seeded 6th. That game is scheduled for an 8:15pm first pitch.

Tommy Eason’s Bulldogs have won 16 games in a row leading into the Division II JUCO World Series.

Pitt last played in a Junior College World series seven years ago in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“We saw the money that those teams had in Grand Junction, and the funding wasn’t even close,” Eason said earlier this year when talking about the move to go to Division II. “We decided to go Division II with hopes of winning a JUCO World Series title.”

To watch tonight’s game live just click on this link or copy and paste it to your browser.

http://www.njcaatv.com/landing/index?bfplayvid=44859