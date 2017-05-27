Pitt opens JUCO World Series play tonight

By Published:

ENID, OK (WNCT) – Pitt Community College opens play tonight in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series against Hind Community College of Mississippi.

Pitt is the 3rd overall seed while Hind is seeded 6th. That game is scheduled for an 8:15pm first pitch.

Tommy Eason’s Bulldogs have won 16 games in a row leading into the Division II JUCO World Series.

Pitt last played in a Junior College World series seven years ago in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“We saw the money that those teams had in Grand Junction, and the funding wasn’t even close,” Eason said earlier this year when talking about the move to go to Division II. “We decided to go Division II with hopes of winning a JUCO World Series title.”

To watch tonight’s game live just click on this link or copy and paste it to your browser.

http://www.njcaatv.com/landing/index?bfplayvid=44859

 

 

 

 

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s