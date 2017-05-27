Murder-suicide investigation

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – In Morehead City, Carteret County detectives are investigating a murder which also resulted in a suicide.

Authorities say that it occurred in the 1800 block of North 20th Street in Morehead City late Friday night. County deputies and Morehead City Police along with the Carteret County Special Response Team responded to the home just before 10:30 p.m.

One victim was found dead and the shooter barricaded inside the home. The shooter was later located deceased armed with a small handgun after police made entry into the house.

The names of the deceased are not being released until all next of kin is notified. According to authorities the victim and the shooter are relatives and both lived at the home.

We'll keep you updated on WNCT and on our website as more information comes in.

 

