Man armed with 2 knives robs Elizabeth City Domino’s Pizza

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Elizabeth City Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a Domino’s Pizza at knifepoint.
Police say officers were called to Domino’s Pizza on the 100 block of North Hughes Blvd in Elizabeth City just before 9:30p.m. Friday.
Investigators say a man, wearing dark clothing and his face covered by a cloth and sunglasses, entered the back of the store with two large kitchen knives. The suspect demanded money and left the business on foot following the incident.
Anyone with information on this incident or suspect is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 334-4321. 

 

