Hundreds turn out for Lion’s Water Adventure Park season opening

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of people are taking advantage of that summer like heat Saturday at the season opening at lion’s water park in Kinston.

More than 700 people made their way to the local water park for some fun in the sun.

Many say it is perfect that they opened up on memorial weekend and that the weather cooperated.

“We are celebrating my son’s first birthday so this is like an exciting time for us. It’s actually sunny outside for once. We come out here to enjoy the pool a little bit then go home put things on the grill and celebrate more there,” said Jamarcus Housley.

Housely traveled all the way from Washington for opening day he says it is great to be able to find fun in the sun locally.