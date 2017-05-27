Hundreds turn out for Lion’s Water Adventure Park season opening

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)  – Hundreds of people are taking advantage of that summer like heat Saturday at the season opening at lion’s water park in Kinston.

More than 700 people made their way to the local water park for some fun in the sun.

Many say it is perfect that they opened up on memorial weekend and that the weather cooperated.

“We are celebrating my son’s first birthday so this is like an exciting time for us. It’s actually sunny outside for once. We come out here to enjoy the pool a little bit then go home put things on the grill and celebrate more there,” said Jamarcus Housley.

Housely traveled all the way from Washington for opening day he says it is great to be able to find fun in the sun locally.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s