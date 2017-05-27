Goldsboro Police: Early morning shooting leaves one dead

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Goldsboro Police are asking for the public’s help after a man is shot and killed Saturday morning.

It happened just after 3:30a.m. on the 200 block of Wayne Avenue in Goldsboro.

Police say when officers arrived they found William Braswell with at least one gunshot wound. The 36-year-old, from Dudley, was taken to a local hospital and later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he passed away.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Goldsboro Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.