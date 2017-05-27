First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible late today and tonight

SUMMARY: A cold front will bring several waves of strong to severe storms this weekend. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Saturday and Sunday. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with the chance for a few strong to severe storms late in the day. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, some strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado or two possible. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Unsettled for much of the week with waves of showers and thunderstorms expected.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
72° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
81° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
87° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
87° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
40%
12am
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sun
72° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
73° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
77° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
79° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
81° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
30%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
50%
1am
Mon
73° F
precip:
50%
2am
Mon
73° F
precip:
50%
3am
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
70° F
precip:
10%
