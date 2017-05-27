First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible late today and tonight

SUMMARY: A cold front will bring several waves of strong to severe storms this weekend. First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Saturday and Sunday. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with the chance for a few strong to severe storms late in the day. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, some strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado or two possible. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun. Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Unsettled for much of the week with waves of showers and thunderstorms expected.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

