Deputies arrest two people wanted for Halifax Co. farm worker’s murder

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office arrests two people wanted in connection to the murder of a farm worker.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Shenna Riley and Jovonte Boone this weekend.

Deputies say the two are charged with the murder of 51-year-old Nestor Moctexuma. Moctexuma was found dead at a mobile home on Airlie Road in Littleton on May 20th. Moctexuma was a year-a-round farm worker in Halifax County.

Riley and Boone were taken to the Halifax County Detention Center. The two are being held without bond until their first court appearance.

Investigators say the motive appears to be robbery.

 

