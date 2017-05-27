Coast Guard calls off search for NC missing boaters off coast of Georgia

By Published: Updated:

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) – The Coast Guard says it has called off its search for three boaters missing off the coast of Georgia since Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it suspended the search Friday evening after searching the ocean waters northeast of Georgia’s Tybee Island for more than 72 hours. The statement did not identify the missing boaters.

An emergency beacon Tuesday evening had alerted the Coast Guard, which found the 47-foot (14-meter) fishing boat, Miss Debbie, overturned in the water. Parts of coastal Georgia were experiencing severe thunderstorms at the time.

No people were found with the vessel.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson said the boat is based in Swan Quarter, North Carolina.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s