One dead, two injured, in New Bern shooting

By Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed, and two others injured, in an overnight shooting in New Bern.

While patrolling the 3200 block of Neuse Blvd. around 2:23 a.m. Saturday, New Bern Police officers noticed a commotion in the parking lot and investigated further.

When they arrived, they realized a shooting had occurred with several people shot. One person was pronounced dead, and two others were transferred to the hospital to receive medical attention for their wounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department of Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

