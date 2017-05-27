2 arrested for trying to force alligator to drink beer

The Associated Press Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two men who admitted to blowing smoke into a young alligator’s mouth and pouring beer down its throat have been charged with harassing wildlife.

State Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Kyndel McConchie said Friday that 20-year-old Joseph Andrew Floyd Jr. and 21-year-old Zachary Lloyd Brown admitted to officers that they picked up the alligator after they saw it crossing the road.

McConchie said the two Ridgeland men also acknowledged posting photos of their actions on social media.

Authorities said Floyd told officers they released the alligator and watched it swim away in a nearby pond.

The misdemeanor charge of harassing wildlife carries a maximum fine of $300.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head Island (http://bit.ly/2r63R3X ) reported that concerned citizens tipped off the Department of Natural Resources.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s