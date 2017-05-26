Three men arrested in string of Lenoir County break-ins

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were arrested in a string of break-ins that happened Tuesday in the southern area of Lenoir County.

Michael Spry, of Columbia, Matthew Jenkins, of Deep Run, and Cameron Hargrove, of Deep Run, were all charged in the break-ins.

Spry was also charged in an assault on a female in Dare County.

Deputies said the three men broke into residences and stole items such as firearms and jewelry.

Witnesses in one break-in gave deputies information that led to a search of the area for one suspect and information that led to a residence where the other suspects were found.

Spry was being held in lieu of $314,000 bail.

Jenkins and Hargrove were being held in lieu of $210,000 bail each.

