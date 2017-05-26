Students prepare for end-of-year testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With end-of-grade testing and final exams going on all over North Carolina schools, 9OYS talked with school administrators about ways to help your child make the grade.

“It’s used as a way of a measurement tool,” said Darryl Thomas, principal at E.B. Aycock Middle School. “That measurement tool is, once a student gets a three or four on the EOG or NC final exam…they can use that as a data-driven strategy for the school.”

Angela Grillo teaches sixth-grade science at the school, and she said they’ve been preparing their students for weeks with after school tutoring.

“We went over strategies such as how to take the test, like run-on strategies for reading and cubes for math, and then we did a bunch of practice questions,” said Grillo.

She said even with preparations, students can still fall behind

“Watching the children test, it’s very stressful for them,” said Grillo. I think that if we make them feel confident by going over it a second time that it will boost their confidence and help them be more successful.”

But reviewing doesn’t stop at school. Grillo said home involvement and studying can make an even bigger difference.

“Just practice those test taking strategies with the student,” said Grillo. “Like have them read something at home such as a magazine or a newspaper and try to find the information and cite the information from there or do math problems with their grocery bill.”

Grillo said although everyone wants an A, the best thing parents can do at home is support their child.

“If you take the pressure of having to make a five, four or three off of the students and focus on their efforts then nine times out of 10 they are going to pass,” Grillo said.