Pirates enjoy off day, now set for rematch with top seed UCF

CLEARWATER, FL (WNCT) East Carolina’s baseball team enjoyed the squad’s second, ‘off’ day of the 2017 American Baseball championships on Friday.

The Pirates sprinkled in a little beach and pool time with a light lift and a batting practice session today.

Meanwhile, UConn and UCF were winning their games to stay alive in the AAC tournament.

Connecticut will take on Houston Saturday at 9am, with the Huskies having to win a pair to advance to the championship game.

The top seeded Knights face the same challenge against East Carolina.

“It’s nice to be playing good baseball,” said Pirate 3rd baseman Eric Tyler.

East Carolina and UCF is scheduled for a 1pm start.