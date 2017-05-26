New study finds juice does more harm than good in kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When packing your kids lunch in the morning you might want to reconsider one of your regular options.

Doctors are saying no more juice for kids in a new study released by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The study said newborn infants should only be fed human milk or formula, adding that a common misconception is when Mom or Dad are grocery shopping, they confuse keywords like, fruit juice or real fruit on the labels.

Doctors say the only FDA approved juice are ones labeled 100% fruit juice, even when it’s labeled as 100%, juice still contains a large amount of sugars.

“It has a lot of calories in it compared to eating whole fruit which are much more accessible and easy to take in quickly and in larger amounts,” said Dr. Lane Wilson an ECU Family Medicine Physician. “It can lead to malabsorption and diarrhea and sometimes blunting of the child’s appetite for other things.”

Wilson added you can never go wrong with actual fruit itself because you know what you’re getting.

When picking fresh fruit you can give the phrase ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ a whole new meaning.