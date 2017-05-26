Memorial Day weekend marks start of peak season for local businesses

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – For businesses in Morehead City Memorial Day weekend means it’s show time.

Tom Flynn owns Silver Line in the city and says businesses are ready for the summer.

“It’s very exciting. Everyone’s very energetic,” Flynn said. “When we first started we were literally one of two or three stores but now all the storefronts are open. Now there is a lot of energy with people coming down and seeing the area”

Friday night the city held its first “Live at Five” event of the summer.

Flynn said events like these are proven to bring tourists in.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve watch the area grow,” Flynn said. “More and more people are finding out about our beautiful coast and spending more time in Morehead City.”

They’ve done so well in recent summers they expanded their retail space.

“We’ve been here for four years and we have steadily seeing the area grow. We see the stores all fill-in the storefront, we’ve seen the community become more and more involved.”

Flynn said the hard work of the town to improve its features and the beautiful beaches of the crystal coast make it easy to see why more people are paying a visit.

Yesenia Gonzales makes a trip to the nearby Atlantic Beach every year with her family.

Gonzales said, “It’s kind of close and it’s really calm and pretty you know. We just really like it it’s really fun here and everything is good.”

Flynn said it’s that small town charm that keeps bringing tourists back time and time again.

“The great thing about this area is everyone knows everyone, business owners all know each other,” Flynn said. “So we all work together to try to create good family healthy environment.”