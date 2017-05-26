Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chase passes away

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chase died unexpectedly Tuesday due to a medical issue.

Goldsboro police shared the following words from Lenoir County Deputy Kenneth Black on the loss of his partner: “It is with a VERY heavy, heavy heart that I must announce the unexpected and sudden passing of my K9 Partner “CHASE”.

Chase was Black’s partner since January 2014. As a four-and-a-half-year-old “Dutch” Shepherd, he was imported from Holland trained by a private canine organization.