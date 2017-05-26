How to stay safe grilling this Memorial Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Before you break out the grill for the season, you make want to make sure it’s still safe to use.

If your grill was stored in a garage or covering, take the time to move it away from your house.

Experts at Lowe’s say every county has different regulations, but 15 feet is usually the standard.

Before you turn anything on, make sure to clean it properly.

“You want to keep all your internal burners, your tents, down underneath your grates; you want to keep them clean, free of any debris,” said Steve Cook, who works at Lowe’s. “It’s just basic common sense.”

Once the grill is ready to go, stand back while you light and always remember safety first.

Most grills have manuals so make sure to read through those before you fire up the pit.

