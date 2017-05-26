First Alert Forecast: Warm, sunny and summer-like this weekend

SUMMARY: Much more pleasant air mass moves in to end the work week and start the weekend. The temperatures heat up and unsettled weather moves in for next week Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear and conditions are quiet with temperatures in the 60s. Wind are out of the west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s. It will be quite breezy with winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear tonight and temperatures will be in the 60s. Winds will stay breezy, out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

