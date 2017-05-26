Duplin County unveils memorial honoring World War I dead

By Published:

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County and the Duplin County Historical Society unveiled and dedicated a granite monument Friday as a permanent memorial to the men from the county who died in World War I.

The ceremony was held at the Duplin County Court House in Kenansville and all members of the families World War I dead, as well as special guests and military veterans, were recognized.

Twenty-nine men from Duplin County died during the war from disease and wounds.

“Anyone who dies in the service of our country should be permanently memorialized and remembered for that sacrifice,” Capt. (ret) Charles Ingram said.

The Historical Society is also asking the community to assist in identifying men in the county who died in World War I as well as their family members.

The Historical Society hopes to eventually publish a book containing biographical sketches of those who served.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s