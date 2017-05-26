Duplin County unveils memorial honoring World War I dead

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County and the Duplin County Historical Society unveiled and dedicated a granite monument Friday as a permanent memorial to the men from the county who died in World War I.

The ceremony was held at the Duplin County Court House in Kenansville and all members of the families World War I dead, as well as special guests and military veterans, were recognized.

Twenty-nine men from Duplin County died during the war from disease and wounds.

“Anyone who dies in the service of our country should be permanently memorialized and remembered for that sacrifice,” Capt. (ret) Charles Ingram said.

The Historical Society is also asking the community to assist in identifying men in the county who died in World War I as well as their family members.

The Historical Society hopes to eventually publish a book containing biographical sketches of those who served.