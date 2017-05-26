Duplin County Animal Services investigating after dog found with chemical burns

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Animal Services is investigating after a stray dog was found with chemical burns.

Officials said the dog was found on the 200 block of Huffman Road near the town of Rose Hill in Duplin County.

Animal Services said it appeared someone has thrown chemicals or grease over the dog.

They are currently attempting to find the dog’s owner in order to get more information, and they are treating it as an animal cruelty case.

Officials said they hope to be able to put the dog, a lab/pitbull mix, up for adoption within the next few days.

If you have any information, you can call Duplin County Animal Services at 910-296-2159

