Communities in East prep for pool safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities in the East are preparing their local pools for the upcoming holiday weekend in order to keep you safe.

In addition to drowning prevention, there are things inside the water that could harm you if you don’t clean properly and regularly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is a parasite that can get into public pools and cause harm to anyone it comes in contact with.

This pool has been properly maintained but you have to ask yourself if that is true for other pools you plan to dive into this weekend.

Maintenance pool manager Billy Whitehurst says they clean and vacuum regularly because you can get sick from parasites or dirty water easily.

Danger can come from even the smallest visitors if you are not careful.

“If anyone has an accident in the pool, you get everyone out of the pool, and you shock that area and keep the pool closed for at least three to four hours,” said Whitehurst. “Sometimes I close them for the whole day because I do not want anybody getting a parasite on them.”

Whitehurst tends to eight pools in the Greenville area through his private company. He inspects everything from the filters and water for pH levels. He even checks the bathrooms just to be sure.

Whitehurst said if you have a private pool be sure to clean it out after any rain storm and before any visitors dive in.