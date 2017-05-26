Business owners relieved Dickinson Ave reopened

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Dickinson Avenue has reopened after a portion was closed for a few months due to construction.

For residents, the closure was more of an inconvenience, but for some business owners located on the road, it meant a loss in revenue.

“People don’t understand how much traffic goes through here,” said Dan Oliver, Office Manager of All Star Signs and Apparel. “And most of the businesses right up through here have taken of an average of about a 20 percent hit a month.”

Even though Oliver’s business never closed due to the construction, the road closure signs deterred many customers.

“People just didn’t want to mess with the construction, so they just went somewhere else. There’s always somewhere else.”

While this may have been a setback, Oliver said he understands the new construction projects can help build a stronger economy.

