7th grade Pitt County student & teacher build Chimney Swift Tower

GRIMESLAND, NC (WNCT) – One Pitt County 7th grader and her teacher constructed a tall, metal object behind G. R. Whitfield School.

After receiving a grant from the Wildlife Rehabilitators of North Carolina, Dr. Adam Philipps and Madison Clements built a Chimney Swift Tower.

“We started building this during baseball season so a lot of the baseball players were like ‘why is there a giant metal tower behind our field?'” said Clements.

The tower is designed to house birds that used to nest in either hollow trees or chimneys.

“A lot of the chimneys are getting capped or people aren’t needing chimneys anymore, so Chimney Swifts need a place to live so we can give them a home,” said Clements.

“Inside is made of wood with small ledges so that the birds can construct their nests,” said Dr. Philipps. “The outside is sheet metal so that predators cannot easily climb up it.”

It’s making a difference for birds, and flying above expectations for a 7th grade project.

“I hope we can inspire some of the kids in there that just because they’re young, they can still do things to help out the environment and help animals,” said Clements.