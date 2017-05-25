What you can do to keep unwanted bugs out of your home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Burglars are not the only ones you may have to worry about during this holiday season.

From roaches to spiders to ants, you may find a number of creepy crawlies invading your home.

Quality Termite and Pest Control manager Archie May said it’s that time of the year.

“Well it’s spring time so they’re are out searching for food some of them have been lying dormant some of them just are coming out and trying to mate have babies and hen multiply.

May said they will use any opportunity to get in.

“Any type of pipe or a floor cracks around windows and doors, and sometimes they’ll even fly on you and come right in on you or your pet,” May said.

Realtor Brooks Bundy hired May to inspect his homes on the market. He said it’s important homeowners know where to look.

“A lot of times you see bugs under your kitchen sink where you have moisture around your dishwasher and things like that,” said Bundy.

So what can you do to protect your home and family?

“Preventative maintenance is always the best,” said May.

That means keeping your house clean, put food away, water bowls outside and inspect regularly.

“But if you do start seeing them, definitely call because…bugs actually come out from under here,” added May. “They’ll come out from under here and then they’ll go all up under your vinyl siding and then they’ll live all up under this vinyl siding.”

May uses a pesticide he sprays around homes to kill the invaders.

“It’ll actually kill anything from roaches, cockroaches, ants, slugs (and) spiders,” he said

He said bugs are a part of nature, but if you don’t want them a part of your life, it’s up to you.

“This is your biggest investment,” said May. “Take care of it. Get it inspected. Get it treated once in a while and have it taken care of.”