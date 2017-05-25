Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall heads to Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall was transported with a motorcycle escort from Jacksonville to Morehead City Thursday morning where it will be on display throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The wall, which stands six feet tall at the center and covers almost 300 feet end to end, is a three-fifth scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“It goes from basically central Texas all the way to the Canadian border,” Doc Russo, manager of the wall, said. “We’ve been on the road for about 14 years now.”

Round-the-clock viewing of the wall will begin following the opening ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City.

“The moving wall coming to this area is very important,” Andy Papp, Enforcers M.C. Crystal Coast, said. “You have a lot of retired military from this area from the Vietnam era and it’s important to say that we all support them. They didn’t get the homecoming that they deserve when they came home so this is very important for them too.”

The Otway Burns Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with presenting sponsor Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament is hosting the memorial until 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when the brief closing ceremony will begin.

The chapter has been planning and raising money to host the wall for more than two years and is sponsoring the monument as part of their partnership with the Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration.

“We’re paying tribute to the fallen of the Vietnam War but also honoring those who did come home and the families who sacrificed,” Linda Phelps, regent for the chapter, said.

