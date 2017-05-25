Video: Hail falls across Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hail briefly rained down on parts of Greenville Thursday evening.
Check out the video above as well as photos taken from the 9OYS parking lot.
Hail
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hail briefly rained down on parts of Greenville Thursday evening.
Check out the video above as well as photos taken from the 9OYS parking lot.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement