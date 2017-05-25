Sports, events keep Greenville’s economy flowing during summer months

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville slows down in the summer. Fact or fiction?

“I’m going to go fiction on that,” said Andrew Schmidt, director of the Greenville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

The bureau has booked dozens of events this summer, and thousands of people coming in and out of town is exactly what the city wants to see.

It “keeps the economy flowing, keeps the economy strong,” said Schmidt.

During the summer, you’ll find softball tournaments at ECU and championships at Elm Street Park.

While fans in the seats means more money for city hotels and restaurants, it also means something for the people that call the area home

“It does give them something to do,” said Brian Weingartz, Greenville Little Leagues commissioner. “It gives them something to be a part of.”

Greenville Little Leagues has been around for years.

The games bring people to the area, visitors spend money and stay in hotels, and for the locals it’s just good wholesome fun

“The parents, and often times brothers and sisters get as much enjoyment out of watching the little league games as the kids do playing in them,” Schmidt said.

It’s a win for families and a win for the city’s pockets.

“I don’t think there’s a really true slow down for Greenville and Pitt County,” Schmidt said.

There are also a number of family reunions and conventions during the summer months.