New Bern police: Investigation into kittens reportedly thrown from car ongoing

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A couple driving down Country Club Road approaching the US-70 overpass in New Bern Wednesday said they saw a woman throw kittens out of her car window and drive over them.

In a Facebook post, Lacey Orris and her husband Chris, said they followed the woman to a stoplight, took a picture of the woman’s license plate and called the police.

New Bern police said they found two dead kittens and one still living at the scene.

The injured kitten was later taken to a veterinarian and was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

Police said they made contact with the driver said to have thrown the kittens and said the investigation is ongoing.

They have not released the driver’s name.

1 thought on "New Bern police: Investigation into kittens reportedly thrown from car ongoing

