New Bern police investigates after kittens thrown from car window

WNCT Staff Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A couple driving down Country Club Road approaching the US-70 overpass in New Bern Wednesday said they saw a woman throw two kittens out of her car window and drive over them.

In a Facebook post, Lacey Orris said a total of four kittens were thrown out of the car and only one was still alive at the time.

After following the woman to a stoplight, Lacey and her husband, Chris Orris, took a picture of the woman’s license plate and called the police.

The New Bern Police Department said they are looking into the situation.

