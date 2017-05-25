Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune hosts decontamination drill

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)-Corpsmen aboard Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune held a special decontamination drill for exposure to chemical, biological and radiological contaminants.

About 50 corpsmen practiced the response process, from setting up the decon tents, to donning special hazard suits, and scrubbing down victims before they would be allowed to enter the hospital.

“Our ability to treat in a scenario that could be unknown and could be very stressful, our training has equipped us as confident leaders so we’ll be able to take care not only the Marine Corps but the community at large,” Mark Starnes, emergency manager, said.

Over 100 corpsmen at the hospital are trained for this type of scenario. A drill occurs twice per year.

“At any time we could have a situation requiring these techniques,’ PO3 Richard Berrios said. “It could save lives of not only active duty members but also everybody who lives on base including civilians, dependents and elderly people.”