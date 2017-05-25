Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune hosts decontamination drill

By Published: Updated:

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)-Corpsmen aboard Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune held a special decontamination drill for exposure to chemical, biological and radiological contaminants.

About 50 corpsmen practiced the response process, from setting up the decon tents, to donning special hazard suits, and scrubbing down victims before they would be allowed to enter the hospital.

“Our ability to treat in a scenario that could be unknown and could be very stressful, our training has equipped us as confident leaders so we’ll be able to take care not only the Marine Corps but the community at large,” Mark Starnes, emergency manager, said.

Over 100 corpsmen at the hospital are trained for this type of scenario. A drill occurs twice per year.

“At any time we could have a situation requiring these techniques,’ PO3 Richard Berrios said. “It could save lives of not only active duty members but also everybody who lives on base including civilians, dependents and elderly people.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s